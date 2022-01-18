GREENSBORO, NC - Mack Truck has announced some new features for its Automated Manual Transmission.
The company's mDRIVE™ Automated Manual Transmission now features a left and right dual Power Takeoff option for highway and vocational customers, according to a release received Tuesday.
Mack Truck said the new features offer "increased versatility for customers and bodybuilders."
“The left and right dual PTO allows drivers to run their hydraulic pump equipment on both sides of the vehicle, improving the ease of use on jobsites and maximizing flexibility for applications requiring the operation of multiple PTOs,” said Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “This also increases functionality for customers.”
The transmission delivers increased fuel efficiency, smoother shifts and a more comfortable driving experience, the company said.
The left and right dual PTO is now available for order. More information is available on the Mack Truck website.