A man accused of kidnapping and killing an Amish woman last summer will stand trial.
A Lancaster County judge ruled that there's enough evidence against Justo Smoker to hold him for trial.
Smoker is accused of killing 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.
She was last seen June 21 walking home from church. Investigators later found some of her clothes buried in the ground.
They said Smoker's DNA was on that clothing, and that they have cell phone data that shows he was in the area where the clothes were hidden.
Stoltzfoos has not been located.
The DA's office says the evidence it has shows that she is no longer alive.
Smoker is locked up at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.