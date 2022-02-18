HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Stroudsburg-based man is accused of torturing an employee in Iraq after the worker raised concerns about a weapons project in that country.
Ross Roggio, 49, of Roggio Consulting, faces a maximum prison sentence of 705 years.
Under a superseding indictment returned Tuesday, federal prosecutors accused Roggio of suffocating the victim with a belt, threatening to cut off one of the victim’s fingers, and directing Kurdish soldiers to inflict pain and suffering on the victim.
Roggio and the Roggio Consulting Company were previously charged in 2018 with illegally exporting firearms parts and tools from the United States to Iraq as part of a weapons project in Kurdistan.
The Department of Justice says since 2013, Roggio exported firearms parts, gun manufacturing tools and "defense services" to Iraq without required licenses from the federal government.
Authorities say the services he provided include assisting "foreign persons in the manufacture of firearms."
Roggio is charged with criminal conspiracy, illegal export of goods, wire fraud and money laundering.