Bruce Bartman

Bruce Bartman

MARPLE TWP., Pa. - A Delaware County man is free on bail after allegedly trying to cast a ballot for his dead mother and mother-in-law.

70-year old Bruce Bartman of Marple Township faces unlawful voting and perjury charges.

The Delaware County District Attorney said Bartman hoped to re-elect Donald Trump.

Prosecutors allege that Bartman used the driver's license number for his deceased mother to register her to vote and get a mail-in ballot. He allegedly tried to do something similar with his dead mother-in-law.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.