MARPLE TWP., Pa. - A Delaware County man is free on bail after allegedly trying to cast a ballot for his dead mother and mother-in-law.
70-year old Bruce Bartman of Marple Township faces unlawful voting and perjury charges.
The Delaware County District Attorney said Bartman hoped to re-elect Donald Trump.
Prosecutors allege that Bartman used the driver's license number for his deceased mother to register her to vote and get a mail-in ballot. He allegedly tried to do something similar with his dead mother-in-law.