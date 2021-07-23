Justo Smoker and Linda Stoltzfoos

Justo Smoker (left) is charged with homicide in the death of Linda Stoltzfoos, 18

LANCASTER, Pa. - A man charged in the death of an Amish woman in Lancaster County is expected to plead guilty.

Justo Smoker is scheduled for a guilty plea hearing in county court Friday morning.

Smoker was arrested in July 2020 in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

She was last seen alive a month earlier at a church service in Upper Leacock Township.

Officials said Smoker was seen driving in that area on the day she went missing.

They later found his DNA on some of her clothing, which was buried in a wooded area.

Smoker was initially charged with kidnapping, then charged with homicide in December.

Investigators found Stoltzfoos' body buried in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County in April. They say they believe Smoker killed her within a few hours of kidnapping her.

The Lancaster County district attorney planned a news conference for after the Friday morning hearing.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.