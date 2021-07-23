LANCASTER, Pa. - A man charged in the death of an Amish woman in Lancaster County is expected to plead guilty.
Justo Smoker is scheduled for a guilty plea hearing in county court Friday morning.
Smoker was arrested in July 2020 in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.
She was last seen alive a month earlier at a church service in Upper Leacock Township.
Officials said Smoker was seen driving in that area on the day she went missing.
They later found his DNA on some of her clothing, which was buried in a wooded area.
Smoker was initially charged with kidnapping, then charged with homicide in December.
Investigators found Stoltzfoos' body buried in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County in April. They say they believe Smoker killed her within a few hours of kidnapping her.
The Lancaster County district attorney planned a news conference for after the Friday morning hearing.