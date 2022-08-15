BERWICK, Pa. - Authorities say a man sped up as he crashed into a crowd of people gathered for a fundraiser, then fled and killed his mother.

Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, told investigators he drove past the benefit outside of a bar in Berwick, Columbia County Saturday night, before turning around and going back to hit them.

One person was killed and 17 were injured. The crowd was part of a benefit to support the victims of the Aug. 5 fire in nearby Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people.

Authorities say Sura Reyes is not a suspect in the deadly fire.

Police paperwork sheds more light on what happened Saturday night.

Police said that Sura Reyes said he argued with his mother at their Nescopeck home and that he was "extremely frustrated." While he was driving through Berwick Saturday night, he was "tired of fighting with his mother, including about money, and wanted to be done with it," the documents say.

Sura Reyes told police he drove past the gathering, then drove back to the bar "to drive through the crowd of people," investigators say.

Neighbor George Brown told 69 News he was outside at the time.

"I saw a car drive by with its windshield smashed, which had struck me as odd that the windshield would be smashed," said Brown.

According to investigators, they asked Sura Reyes how fast he drove into the crowd and he allegedly replied "speeding up."

The criminal complaint states that "video surveillance gathered by the Pennsylvania State Police corroborates Sura Reyes' statement that he sped up into the crowd purposefully."

State police said after the crash, troopers were called to Nescopeck for a man physically assaulting a woman.

Sura Reyes hit his mother with a vehicle and assaulted her with a hammer, authorities say. His mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, died, and local police arrested the suspect at the scene, state police said.

In Berwick, a makeshift memorial is growing outside of the bar.

State police said the incidents are a complete tragedy in a community where there already has been tragedy.

It was just frightening the whole thing. It was just sad, it was heartbreaking," said Mary Jane Malone, who lives close to the crash scene.

A criminal probe into the fire is ongoing, but authorities have not said what may have caused it.

Investigators are asking anyone with photos or videos of either of Saturday night's incidents to contact them.