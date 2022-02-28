Scales of justice generic law court judges
 PITTSBURGH, Pa. | A Pennsylvania man who spent nearly 14 years in prison in a deadly 1993 fire before winning a new trial and having the charges against him dropped has filed a federal lawsuit against a prosecutor and two former police officers involved in his case.

Daniel Carnevale alleges malicious prosecution, fabrication of evidence and civil conspiracy on the part of a deputy Allegheny County district attorney and the former Pittsburgh homicide detectives.

The suit filed Thursday alleges fabrication and withholding of evidence and accuses the defendants of “orchestrating the use of false testimony.”

A spokesman for the district attorney's office declined comment, saying the suit was under review.

