LANCASTER, Pa. — A man convicted of the random slaying of a stranger while he was under the influence of drugs in Lancaster County last year has been sentenced to decades in prison.

LNP newspaper reports that Stephen Jones, 28, of Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 80 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Jones was under the influence of methamphetamine on Aug. 9, 2020, when he used his pickup truck to force a car off a road in West Earl Township, near Ephrata, and shot Steve Walker, 68, of Delaware.

Defense attorney Edwin Pfursich said his client is remorseful, but "doesn't have any specific recollection of committing the murder."

