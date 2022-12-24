Generic prison cell

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A 63-year-old man died in the Dauphin County Prison early Saturday morning.

Richard A. Carter was booked into the prison on December 20, 2022 on a contempt charge, with bail set at $10,000.

He had a preexisting medical condition which required medication.

Carter, 63, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED.

Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m.

The Dauphin County Coroner and District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Unit are reviewing the circumstances around the death, and have notified Carter's family.

Carter did not have a cellmate and a review of video evidence indicated a nurse went into Carter’s cell on Friday night, at 9:31 p.m., and made contact with him. He took his medication.

Additional information will be released when it is appropriate, considering the investigation and the decedent’s HIPAA rights.

