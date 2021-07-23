LANCASTER, Pa. - A man has admitted to kidnapping and killing an Amish woman in Lancaster County.
Justo Smoker pleaded guilty Friday morning to third-degree murder and other charges in the disappearance and death of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.
He was sentenced to 35.5-71 years in state prison as part of the plea deal. The plea agreement was contingent on Smoker providing authorities with information leading to the recovery of Stoltzfoos' body, which was found in April, said Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.
Smoker could also face an additional sentence of up to 17.5 years in prison, for violating terms of parole in a previous string of crimes, Adams said.
Smoker had been paroled 16 months before he kidnapped and killed Stoltzfoos, while serving a prison term for a string of armed robberies and burglaries, many on Amish victims, Adams said.
That means he could face up to 88 years in prison, "effectively a life sentence," the DA said.
Stoltzfoos was reported missing after leaving a church service in Upper Leacock Township on June 21, 2020.
Smoker was arrested in July 2020 and charged in her kidnapping, then charged with homicide in December after authorities said they had enough evidence to believe Stoltzfoos was no longer alive and that Smoker was responsible for her death.
Authorities say Smoker was seen driving in the area on the day she went missing, and was following Amish females.
Investigators later found his DNA on some of Stoltzfoos' clothing, which was buried in a wooded area.
Her body was found in April buried in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County, behind a company where Smoker had worked. Authorities say they believe Smoker killed Stoltzfoos within a few hours of abducting her and initially buried her where some of her clothes were found, then a few days later moved her body to the location in Sadsbury Township.
The Lancaster County coroner said she had been strangled and stabbed.