NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead.

Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle DUI and aggravated assault DUI related to the Sept. 18, 2021, crash in Lower Providence Township. Lindeman is also charged in a crash that killed two people in North Whitehall Township that same year.

63-year-old Paul Conaway of Chester County was killed in the Lower Providence Township crash, and two passengers in his car were severely injured, the DA's office said.

At 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, Lower Providence Township Police responded to South Park Avenue near Falcon Road for a two-vehicle crash. Conaway was transported to Einstein Hospital and was pronounced dead early the next morning, the DA's office said.

A 56-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman who were passengers in Conaway's vehicle were transported in serious medical condition to Paoli Trauma Hospital.

Two passengers in Lindeman's vehicle declined treatment on scene but sought treatment later that evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the DA's office said. Lindeman was uninjured.

A joint crash investigation by Lower Providence Township Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau found that Lindeman's vehicle was proceeding northbound on South Park Avenue, when it crossed the yellow center line of the roadway by more than five feet and hit Conaway's vehicle head on.

The DA's office said data from Lindeman's vehicle's Airbag Control Module showed that the car was travelling at 68 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone at the time of the impact. The blood alcohol content in the defendant’s blood was .104 percent, which is over the legal limit, authorities said.

Crash investigators determined that the cause of the crash was directly related to the combination of Lindeman’s level of impairment, the extreme recklessness and carelessness in the manner of operation of his vehicle and the speed of the vehicle, with intentional heavy acceleration just before the crash.

Lindeman is also facing charges, including homicide by vehicle, in a North Whitehall Township crash that left two people dead, in connection to a crash on state Route 145 on June 21, 2020, involving a FedEx delivery truck and a motorcycle.

Lindeman had been driving the truck.

Two victims on the motorcycle died at the scene: Robert O'Rourke, 55, and his passenger Mary O'Rourke, 54. Both died from multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner's office.