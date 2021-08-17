A Berks County hospital is on its way to mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its employees. Workers were notified Tuesday as the country's top doctors get ready to recommend another round of shots.
The booster is for the general public, not just the immuno-compromised. Once the recommendation is released, as it is expected to be, people can start getting them as soon as September.
This comes as COVID cases climb and debate about vaccines stays front and center. As of Monday, Governor Wolf says 80 percent of adults in Pennsylvania received at least their first dose.
"I believe the science and I'm appalled so many people do not believe the science," John Binde says.
Others say, they need more data to prove the shots are safe.
"Throughout history vaccinations have helped well for the most part," Thomas Gillen says. "I'm just not certain about this one at this time."
Despite the controversy, Tower Health in West Reading, Berks County is on its way to mandating its staff be vaccinated.
In a statement released Tuesday, the president and CEO Sue Perrotty says, "we will take this step because it is the right thing to do, it is consistent with our mission to provide high-quality care, and it is vital to our obligation to keep our patients and colleagues safe."
The statement says that the mandate will go into effect once the FDA gives the vaccine full approval, a milestone Tower Health says could happen in weeks. This follows a similar move by other local systems like LVHN, St. Luke's and Good Shepherd.
"Everybody's got a right to their opinion," Lisa Romano says.
"I don't hold any animosity towards them," Gillen says. "I feel it's your right to have this if you so desire."
Those who already got their initial vaccinations say the data is with the medical professionals.
"What do you mean your freedom?" Binde asks. "What about my freedom from being free from exposure? And that's exactly how I feel and I am tired of politicians pandering to one group of the other. Let's deal with science."
The World Health Organization says the booster addresses waning or inadequate protection against the virus and the new variants. As of now, it would only be for those who got the two-dose vaccine.