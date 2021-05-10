Pennsylvania residents may be eligible for a health care expansion from the Pennie marketplace. This can be in the form of higher reimbursements and lower deductibles.
It's a life saver for those like Fran and John Langshultz. The pandemic forced them into retirement early. They ran through savings and had to sell their New Jersey home. When they recently moved to Pennsylvania Fran was quoted a $1,400-a-month health insurance premium.
"Basic healthcare is like having another mortgage," she said.
But after meeting health care broker Michael Hitcho the family's fortunes changed. Her premium for both is now $185 with a $400-deductible.
"What was your reaction when he told you?" I asked.
"I almost cried," she said.
"A massive push to lower the cost for individuals under 65 for their health insurance premiums," Hitcho said.
It's an eligibility expansion for tax credits from Pennie, the state's healthcare market.
Historically, Pennsylvanians making more than 400% of the federal poverty level earned too much to qualify. Now, no one in the system will pay more than 8.5% of their income in premiums for the second-lowest silver plan.
Hitcho says that, for example, a couple making $90,000 would have received nothing.
"Now, the government is going to provide $1,337 a month in insurance," he explained.
If you're already enrolled, Pennie will make the adjustments in June.
There's also an increased expansion for unemployment. And if you're in the system but didn't provide your yearly income, Hitcho says go back and do it. He says you may now be eligible for savings.
Enrollment has been extended to August 15.