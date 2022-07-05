After seeing so many mass shootings on the news, a lot of people are experiencing a heightened sense of concern and anxiety.
Instead of fireworks, the news coverage Monday featured people in Highland Park, Illinois and Philadelphia running for their lives from gunfire, and in some places, people may have fled just as a precaution. Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday "Mass shootings are so prevalent, crowds assume a loud noise is a gunshot."
Psychologist Dr. Robert Gordon said that anxiety is natural.
"Seeing that makes us feel not very safe," said Dr. Gordon.
Dr. Gordon said the more similar your life is to the people experiencing violence in the news, the more likely you are to feel in danger.
"The closer you get to a similar context, the higher the state of hyper-vigilance," said Dr. Gordon.
Dr. Gordon used the example of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary School as something so many people across the country could imagine happening in their community.
"For a young parent with young children, school teachers, these people are going to be under enormous stress," said Dr. Gordon.
But he said it's important to identify when that stress is becoming unhealthy.
"Concern is realistic and it's healthy, it keeps you safe. Being paranoid, being hyper-vigilant is something that keeps you from realistically enjoying life. The key word there is realistically," said Dr. Gordon.
He said people should not allow shootings on the news to stop them from going to public events in their own communities, and to remember that, despite hundreds of mass shootings already this year, it is still relatively rare.
"It is horrendous, it's outrageous, but it's unlikely," said Dr. Gordon.
Dr. Gordon said, if you are experiencing heightened symptoms, it would be helpful to seek professional counseling.