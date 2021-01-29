The demand is there, but is the supply? The Pennsylvania state health department says no.
"It's been frustrating and it's disappointing because we've all relied on the federal government," Gov. Tom Wolf has said.
In a statement to WFMZ the state health department says they are expecting to receive approximately 160,000 doses next week, while providers are asking for 705,000, but says overall the state is doing extremely well when it comes to administering the vaccine. The department points to data from the CDC that shows Pennsylvania 6th in the country in terms of the number of shots administered.
Keep in mind Pennsylvania is the 5th largest state in the country and therefore received more vaccines than other states. But, the state health department expects vaccinations to ramp up even more.
"You're going to see in the coming weeks more community-based vaccinations happening once our allocations begin to increase," said April Hutcheson, the state health department's director of communications.
But, some members from the PA House GOP feel the state is lagging in vaccine distribution. Data from the Becker's Hospital Review ranked states based on the percentage of vaccines administered compared to what they've received. In their study, Pennsylvania is ranked 49th in the country. The only state doing worse is Alabama. According to their data, the state has gotten almost 2 million doses and administered just over 850,000 shots, just over 42 percent. Compare that to West Virginia, which ranks 1st at 80 percent administered.
The PA House Health Committee is planning a hearing on Monday to exercise legislative oversight to get more shots in arms.