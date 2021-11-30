HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's high court says that for now, an order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place.
The state Supreme Court said Tuesday that could change again after it hears oral argument next week in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's appeal of a lawsuit that has overturned the mandate.
If the justices hadn't acted, the mask mandate would have ended on Saturday.
A Commonwealth Court majority said earlier this month that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam lacked authority to require masks. The lower court said Beam didn't comply with state laws about reviewing and approving regulations and that the mandate was adopted without an existing disaster emergency.