HARRISBURG, Pa. | Pennsylvania is on track to lift its mask order by the end of June, according to state officials.
Health officials stated that they will lift the mask order on June 28th or sooner, if 70% of adults 18 years and older in the state are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 70% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine. Officials say they are confident that most people who got their first dose will return for their second in the coming weeks.
Thursday's announcement comes just four days before Pennsylvania lifts all other mitigation orders. The acting health secretary said Pennsylvania has reached a "point of transition" in the pandemic.
"We're at a point where the state wants to make sure folks take self responsibility for how they're going to safely conduct their lives and their family lives in communities moving forward," commented Acting Secretary of Health, Alison Beam. "At this time, that's more indicative of why we want to lift the mitigation orders and really progress safely to even lifting that masking order."
Officials added however that even after the statewide mask order is lifted, people must wear masks at airports, hospitals, and businesses that require them.