Masks Covid coronavirus generic
Pixabay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school has cleared a state Senate committee as Republican lawmakers work to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate.

The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school to parents and guardians, allowing them to overrule any face-covering mandate imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a local health department or a school board.

The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. It would have to pass the full Senate and the House before going to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who would almost certainly veto it.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.