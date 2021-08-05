CLAY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a massive fire at a business in Lancaster County.
The blaze was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Weaver Nut Company off Route 322 in Clay Township, near Ephrata.
Flames and thick, black smoke engulfed the building and billowed high into the sky.
At least 25 fire companies responded to the scene, and four alarms were struck for additional manpower and resources, according to county dispatchers.
The building essentially burned down, officials said.
No injuries were reported, and crews remained on scene until almost 4 a.m. Thursday. Authorities have not commented on what may have caused the fire.
Weaver Nut Company describes itself as a family-owned distributor and retailer of candies, dried fruits, nuts, coffees and more.