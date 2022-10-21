ALLENTOWN, Pa. – With just 18 days to go before Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano campaigned in Allentown Friday night.

Mastriano didn't speak with media, but he had plenty to say to a packed house of supporters at the Fearless Fire Co. in Allentown, in the final stretch of his run for governor.

"We stand together for a new day PA," he said in his opening remarks.

Mastriano's opponent, Josh Shapiro called him out Thursday, telling The Washington Post, "I think it's undeniable that he courts white supremacists and racists and antisemites."

Mastriano fired back Friday night.

"If the media was fair," Mastriano said, "they would crucify this guy because his record's awful."

While it's no secret Mastriano is not a fan of the media, his media coordinator tells 69 News, Mastriano's strategy is to "bypass media and take the message directly to the people."

Several of those people came to the event to hear his message.

"One of the things we're wanting to know is, what's he going to do for mental health?" John Prange, from Oley, said. "What's he going to do for the homeless?"

"I'd like to see what he's also going to do for the veterans," Lori Gappa-Prange added. "We're both veterans."

Leigh Krady, from Bethlehem, said her views are all basically in line with Mastriano's. She also said she didn't want her grandson learning critical race theory in school.

"I don't want him to learn the things they're teaching in schools," she said. "You know, about 'you're an oppressor or you're oppressed.'"

Mastriano, who's been outspent by his opponent Josh Shapiro 16 to 1, said he's not worried about the polls.

"Four years ago, Ron DeSantis also double digits behind his opponent," Mastriano said. "He told us, 'Doug, those polls in October are suppression polls...don't look at them.'"

Mastriano told his supporters every vote matters come Nov. 8.