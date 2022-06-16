Would you feel safer knowing teachers within schools across the state of Pennsylvania could be armed in classrooms?
It's an idea that state Sen. Doug Mastriano is hoping to introduce in a bill, sparked by the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
He's already facing pushback.
"The problem we have right now is a direct result of people bringing guns into schools," said Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state teachers' union. "The last thing we need is more firearms in our classrooms creating even more opportunities for students and staff to be injured or killed."
Askey says more guns in schools could ultimately complicate police response.
"If a first responder comes in and sees someone with a gun, they're not going to know if that's the person who's causing the problem or it's the librarian, and what are they going to do?" Askey said.
But Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, says he has a plan, as legislation would require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be armed within the school.
"Over 20 states have these measures in place already, and there haven't really been any problems with teachers having their guns stolen or taken from them," said Val Finnell, Pennsylvania director of Gun Owners of America.
Though it's still not sitting right with the state's largest teachers' union.
"It took dozens of highly trained and armed officers nearly an hour to end the massacre in Uvalde, and Mastriano? He expects our teachers to step into that dangerous role and do better?" Askey said.
Mastriano says staff would need a concealed carry permit. Staff would also need to go through a rigorous course from a certified instructor.