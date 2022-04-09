HARRISBURG, Pa. - The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is May 10.
You must be a registered voter to submit an application in the 2022 General Primary election on May 17. May 2 is the last day to register to vote before the General Primary election.
If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the primary, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 p.m. on May 10.
The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8:00 p.m. on May 17.
An online application for an absentee or mail-in ballot can be done here. You will need a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number.
If you do not have a valid ID number, you will need to provide your last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature or download a paper application and mail it to your County Board of Elections.
If you're unable to submit an application online or don't have a printer to download an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you.