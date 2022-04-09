Election ballot box

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot is May 10. 

You must be a registered voter to submit an application in the 2022 General Primary election on May 17. May 2 is the last day to register to vote before the General Primary election.  

If you plan to vote using an absentee or mail-in ballot in the primary, your completed application must be received in the county office by 5:00 p.m. on May 10.

The deadline to return your voted absentee or mail-in ballot is 8:00 p.m. on May 17.

An online application for an absentee or mail-in ballot can be done here. You will need a valid PA Driver’s License or PennDOT ID number.

If you do not have a valid ID number, you will need to provide your last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature or download a paper application and mail it to your County Board of Elections. 

If you're unable to submit an application online or don't have a printer to download an application form, you may submit an online request to have a form mailed to you.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.