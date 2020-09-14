LANCASTER, Pa. - A fatal police-involved shooting in Lancaster has people taking to the streets for the second day in a row. This after a night of protests, fires, shattered windows and arrests Sunday night.
Now the mayor is calling for calm and help from the state leaders.
On Sunday night hundreds filled the streets in downtown Lancaster as word about a fatal police-involved shooting spread. A dumpster was pushed into the street and set on fire. Windows of the police station and post office were shattered by people throwing rocks and bricks.
"Peaceful protest must prevail," said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.
The protest took place after the shooting and killing of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz. The Lancaster district attorney released the police body cam footage which shows Munoz running towards an officer with what appears to be a knife in his hand.
Police were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, after Munoz' sister called 911 and said he was getting aggressive with their mother.
In a news conference the mayor and city council president called for increased state resources.
"I'm calling on the governor, state senators, state house members, county commissioners, behavioral health experts, and police from law enforcement jurisdictions from across the Commonwealth to come together and put forward a human-centered solution that will work in every county in addition to Lancaster," Sorace said.
So far the protest on Monday has been peaceful.