The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is recovering from a stroke and now says he almost died from it after ignoring warning signs for years and a doctor’s advice to take blood thinners. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke in a statement released by his campaign Friday. He has remained out of public view as he recovers ahead of the fall general election in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman’s cardiologist also disclosed that he has cardiomyopathy. Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination in a four-way race while in the hospital four days after the stroke.