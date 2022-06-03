HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is conceding the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.
McCormick ended his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.
McCormick said he had called Oz to concede.
“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said at a campaign party at a Pittsburgh hotel. “Tonight is really about all us coming together.”
Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete.
The Pennsylvania secretary of state is scheduled to release the results of the recount on Wednesday. Pennsylvania has automatic recounts if the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5 percentage points or less. Under Pennsylvania law, McCormick had the opportunity to decline the recount before it was started, but he didn’t exercise that option.
Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests.
The race could help determine control of the closely divided chamber.
Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, acknowledged earlier Friday in a statement that he nearly died when he suffered a stroke just days before his primary. He said he had ignored warning signs for years and a doctor's advice to take blood thinners.