ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Democrats are crisscrossing the state, urging voters to get involved in the debate over abortion rights in Pennsylvania.
The move comes at a time when Republicans are working on several bills that could change abortion-related laws.
Among them is Senate Bill 956, which would amend Pennsylvania's constitution to say:
"The policy of Pennsylvania is to protect the life of every unborn child from conception to birth, to the extent permitted by the Federal Constitution. Nothing in this constitution grants or secures any right relating to abortion or the public funding thereof."
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Judy Ward of Fulton County, was unavailable for comment on the bill. But in a statement on her website, the senator says the amendment is intended to "prevent taxpayer dollars from funding elective terminations and will preserve the authority of elected officials – not the judicial branch – to enact future abortion laws."
On Facebook, Gov. Tom Wolf shared a screen shot of the bill, saying that since the bill is an amendment to the constitution he can't veto it.
Sen. David Argall supports the proposed amendment.
"We really ought to let people decide. The only way you can do that is by putting it on the ballot and letting them decide if it's on the constitution or not," Argall said.
Rep. Mike Schlossberg says down the road, the bill's passage could have implications on the availability of birth control and doctor-patient interactions.
"We need to show the general public that their rights are under threat, that a woman's right to control her own body is under threat, they need to not only be aware of this but be contacting the legislators," Schlossberg said.
The bill is being considered by the Senate, but it will have to be approved by both chambers in two consecutive sessions before it ends up on the ballot.