Median price for existing homes in Pennsylvania drops to $209,794 in August, Realtor group says
Median prices for existing homes sold in Pennsylvania dropped 4.7% in August, the first month-over-month drop since February.
Despite the drop, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) said the number of available homes is down.
The PAR said the median price declined to $209,794 in August from July's record high of $219,154. The median price is the midpoint, with half of the homes selling for less and half for more.
Still, prices in August were up 5% compared to August 2021, and buyers also face higher mortgage rates.
"Sales of existing homes has remained steady in Pennsylvania through 2022, but sales are still down overall from last year and that's in large part due to the limited available homes for sale," Christopher Beadling, president of the association, said in a statement. "Pennsylvania continues to see about a three-month inventory of homes, which is down 16% from the previous year."
Sales of existing homes sold totaled 13,486 in August, PAR said, up slightly from July and down about 15% from a year ago. In August, 40,809 listings were reported, down from 43,275 in February and down 22% from a year ago.
"Homebuyers face the challenge of rising mortgage rates and prices that are up more than 5% compared to last year," Beadling said, though he said "current mortgage rates are still very reasonable."
Bankrate.com lists 30-year fixed rates as 6.61% today.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
