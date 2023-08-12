HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 29 new members of the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs were sworn into office Friday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro established the commission by an executive order on June 6. Made up of Latinos of all ages across the state, its purpose is to provide the governor with information about programs and services to best serve the needs of these citizens.

The commission is chaired by Rev. Bonnie Camarda of Philadelphia County. It is co-chaired by Luis Campos of Northampton County, who is set to return part-time to his position as Easton's city administrator after collapsing while jogging last month.

Among its other members are Berks County residents Raquel Capellan, Jonathan Encarnacion and Rick Olmos; Lehigh County residents Henry Hernandez and Elizabeth Strong; and Northampton County residents Nancy Matos Gonzalez, Genesis Ortega and Victor Salicetti.