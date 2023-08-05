HARRISBURG, Pa. - The 21 members of the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission on Next Generation Engagement were sworn into office on Saturday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro established the commission by an executive order on June 6. Made up of Pennsylvanians between the ages of 16 to 26, its purpose is to provide the governor with information about programs and services that may benefit the needs of teens and young adults.

The commission is chaired by Ryan Yeager of Delaware Couny. Among its members are Paree Pasi of Bucks County and Izzy Saler of Montgomery County.

@panextgeneration is the commission's official Instagram account.