Holiday travelers may see lower prices at the pumps

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Memorial Day travelers will face some of the highest prices at the gas pumps in seven years.

Triple-A reports the national average for a gallon of gas is just over 3-dollars this past week. In Pennsylvania, that average is about $3.16, according to 69 News reports.

Experts say some of the price increase is left over from the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline that occurred on May 7, 2021. This hack left many areas across the nation worried about the availability of gas, causing prices to rocket overnight.

That pipeline is running at full strength now, but some gas stations around the U.S. are still dealing with shortages.

The global price of oil is also up significantly from last year.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.