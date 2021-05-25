HARRISBURG, Pa. | Memorial Day travelers will face some of the highest prices at the gas pumps in seven years.
Triple-A reports the national average for a gallon of gas is just over 3-dollars this past week. In Pennsylvania, that average is about $3.16, according to 69 News reports.
Experts say some of the price increase is left over from the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline that occurred on May 7, 2021. This hack left many areas across the nation worried about the availability of gas, causing prices to rocket overnight.
That pipeline is running at full strength now, but some gas stations around the U.S. are still dealing with shortages.
The global price of oil is also up significantly from last year.