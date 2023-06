HARRISBURG, Pa. - House Bill 1500 would raise the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $11 per hour in January 2024.

Further increases would be scheduled to $13 per hour in 2025 and $15 per hour in 2026.

Beginning in 2027, future minimum wage increases would be calculated annually according to the Consumer Price Index for Pennsylvania, rounded to the nearest multiple of 5 cents.

The bill now heads to the state Senate for consideration.