EMMAUS, Pa. -- Kids with special needs broke out their best talents and got all dolled up for a pageant in Lehigh County Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant was back for its fourth year, held this year at Emmaus High School.

"This is such a special event," said Reilly Bauer, 2021 Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant Winner. "Miss Amazing is like any other pageant but its exclusively for women with disabilities."

The Miss Amazing Pageant is organized each year by a non-profit group of the same name.

Organizers said their goal is to provide opportunities for girls and women with special needs.

"It's a one-of-a-kind show and every year the producers make it special for the girls," Bauer said.

This year, 31 girls from all over Pennsylvania got on stage and showcased some of their passions.

At the end of the event, each contestant was awarded with a crown, and seven girls walked away as the 2022 Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant Winners in various categories.

NJ Preteen- Arizona

PA Preteen- Arianna

PA Jr. Teen – Anastasia

PA Teen – Elida

PA Jr. Miss – Rose

PA Miss – Katelyn

PA Sr. Miss - Audrey

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.