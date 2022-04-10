EMMAUS, Pa. -- Kids with special needs broke out their best talents and got all dolled up for a pageant in Lehigh County Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant was back for its fourth year, held this year at Emmaus High School.
"This is such a special event," said Reilly Bauer, 2021 Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant Winner. "Miss Amazing is like any other pageant but its exclusively for women with disabilities."
The Miss Amazing Pageant is organized each year by a non-profit group of the same name.
Organizers said their goal is to provide opportunities for girls and women with special needs.
"It's a one-of-a-kind show and every year the producers make it special for the girls," Bauer said.
This year, 31 girls from all over Pennsylvania got on stage and showcased some of their passions.
At the end of the event, each contestant was awarded with a crown, and seven girls walked away as the 2022 Pennsylvania Miss Amazing Pageant Winners in various categories.
NJ Preteen- Arizona
PA Preteen- Arianna
PA Jr. Teen – Anastasia
PA Teen – Elida
PA Jr. Miss – Rose
PA Miss – Katelyn
PA Sr. Miss - Audrey