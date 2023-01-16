People will come together Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to the civil rights movement.

In Bethlehem, a group will march from one MLK memorial to another.

They'll start in front of the St. Bernard's Beneficial Society on Brodhead Avenue and proceed to Martin Luther King Park.

There will be guest speakers and a monument dedicated to the people who marched for civil rights.

The procession starts at 11:30 a.m.

In Pottstown, Montgomery County, the YWCA plans to honor King with its second annual day of service.

Educators will hold a presentation outlining MLK's contributions to the civil rights movement.

Afterwards, volunteers will have a variety of community service options to choose from.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the YWCA office on Adams Street. You can sign up online.

In Berks County, the Mount Penn Preserve will team up with the city of Reading to hold a cleanup day in King's honor.

From 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers will remove trash that was illegally dumped at lookouts and on trails on Mt. Penn.

Participants will meet at the Reading Pagoda before heading to their assigned spots.