Monday, Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote in the general election in Pennsylvania.

Applications must be delivered to county elections offices by the close of business.

They can also be filled out online by the end of the day.

Voters who want to request a mail-in or absentee ballot have another week to do so. The deadline to apply for that is next Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.