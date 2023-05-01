The Pennsylvania primary election is about two weeks away, but Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May 16 election.

Here's a look at some of the races to watch in our region.

It's high stakes in Lehigh County, where seven Democrats are vying for four open spots on the nine-member board of commissioners. The outcome of the race could swing which party has control in the county.

In Berks County, all three commissioners seats are up for grabs.

In the races for mayor across our region, Easton Mayor Sal Panto is seeking reelection. He's held the position for 24 years and is now being challenged by Democratic city Councilman Peter Melan.

In Reading, five Democrats are hoping to unseat first-term Mayor Eddie Moran. Among them is Frankie Graham Jr., who's running for the third time.

There are two judicial races to keep an eye on.

In Berks County, Justin Bodor, an assistant district attorney, is running for Common Pleas Court judge.

In Northampton County, there's an open seat in the Court of Common Pleas after former Judge Stephen Baratta retired. Attorneys Nancy Aaroe and Brian Panella are vying for that spot.

With Barratta leaving that position, he's now seeking a new one -- Northampton County district attorney.

He's looking to unseat current DA Terry Houck, who's held the position since 2020.

Monday, May 1 is the last day to register to vote in the May 16 election. It's also the last day for independents to declare a party or for voters to switch their party affiliation.

The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 9.

Polls for in-person voting will be open on May 16.