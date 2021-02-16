Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale said he will run for governor in 2022.
"In my travels across Pennsylvania, countless people have encouraged me to run for Governor and nearly just as many have asked me to run for U.S. Senate. It is quite clear that there is a growing appetite to fill both seats with an independent conservative outsider who has the proven ability to win and the fortitude to lead," Gale said.
Current Gov. Tom Wolf is barred from running for a third term.
Gale said his brother, Sean Gale, will run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022. Sen. Pat Toomey, who currently holds the seat, has announced he will not seek reelection.
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman also recently announced a run for Toomey's seat.