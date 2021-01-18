Authorities across the country have been on standby following the January 6th riots in Washington.
While they work to secure buildings in D.C. and the state capitals ahead of Inauguration Day, the arrests continue after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Dozens are being charged, including at least four in Pennsylvania, as federal authorities track down suspects through tips, videos and social media posts.
Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old Riley Williams, of Harrisburg, who they suspect may have stolen a laptop used mainly for presentations by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
They say she may have intended to sell the computer to Russia's foreign intelligence services, and she is currently on the run.
Terry Brown, of Lebanon County, and Andrew Wrigley, of Carbon County, both face charges of unlawfully entering the Capitol grounds.
Federal investigators tracked Wrigley through Facebook posts. He allegedly wrote, "At the protest in D.C. I went inside the Capitol building and got teargassed."
Wrigley was released, but ordered to not possess any firearms, surrender his passport and not travel to Washington or Harrisburg for the duration of the case.
Robert Sanford, of Delaware County, is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that injured three Capitol police officers.
More than 150 accused rioters have been charged.