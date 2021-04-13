ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The pandemic has inspired people to discover new and old hobbies.
Interest in angling jumped significantly.
"It's good, at least people aren't playing video games all day," said Joshua Leeds, a longtime fisher from Ocean City, New Jersey. Leeds traveled to the Lehigh Parkway to fish on Tuesday afternoon.
Tom Glenn, owner of Archery at the Glenn in Allentown, has also noticed a sharp increase in the sport. He only wishes supply could keep up with demand.
"There's a lot of merchandise going, problem is it's not a lot coming back in, supply chain is really hurting," Glenn said.
Glenn said he's also noticed an increase in people purchasing licenses to fish. That trend is noticeable statewide. According to Pennsylvania's Fish and Boat Commission, fishing licenses were 20 percent higher in 2020 than 2019.
That stat may mean more competition for fishers, but it's a win-win for fishers and the fish and boat commission alike.
License sales directly benefit the Fish and Boating Commission and decides how much money the state gets from federal taxes on fishing and boating equipment.
"When you're purchasing fishing licenses, you're putting money back into the protection of fish populations, clean water and enhancing the habitat," said Mike Parker, Communications Director for the Pa Fish and Boat Commission.