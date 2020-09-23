9-1-17 Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.jpg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Eighteen inmates in Pennsylvania state prisons and two girlfriends of inmates on the outside are facing new charges in what authorities describe as a scheme to fraudulently obtain jobless benefits for ineligible prisoners.

The 20 sets of charges announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro come a month after prosecutors disclosed the investigation into illegal applications for unemployment compensation benefits that were temporarily enhanced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shapiro says the investigation isn't over. He says that while some never received the money, the 20 defendants taken together collected about $300,000.

