More than 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that the wicks are too close to the glass containers and cause the glass to break. The candles pose a fire risk and could become laceration hazards.

The candles were made by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle.

To receive a refund, visit www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle.