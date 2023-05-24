HARRISBURG, Pa. - During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, from May 26 through May 29, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission projects more than 2.1 million drivers will head to their holiday destination via the turnpike.

This year’s projections reflect a 3.8% increase from 2022 traffic and just under the pre-pandemic holiday numbers, according to a news release from the turnpike commission.

The commission laid out its traffic breakdown over the four-day period starting Friday which is slated to be the heaviest travel day:

Friday, May 26 – 680,000 vehicles

Saturday, May 27 – 510,000 vehicles

Sunday, May 28 – 475,000 vehicles

Monday, May 29 – 495,000 vehicles

Also, the commission says those heading west Sunday afternoon should note the Run for the Wall veteran’s organization is hosting a 300-vehicle motorcade to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Part of their journey will be on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that afternoon. The motorcycle motorcade will be stopping at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Somerset County, and then traveling west from the Somerset Interchange, exit 110, starting at approximately 3:10 p.m. The motorcade is planning a fueling stop at the New Stanton Service Plaza, milepost 77, prior to exiting at the New Stanton Interchange, milepost 75, and continuing onto Route 70 West. Traffic could be slower in this area from 3 to 5 p.m.

“The Memorial Day Holiday informally kicks off the summer travel season and we anticipate increased traffic — up from last year’s traffic volumes during the same period,” says Mark Compton, Pa. Turnpike CEO.

“We appreciate the excitement of our travelers as they get away for the long weekend. But we also ask them to prepare for their travel, focus on the roadway and take stops when needed to rest and refresh. With more congested roadways, and ever-increasing incidents of distracted driving, even a moment of distraction can have devastating consequences.”

The Pa. Turnpike will have an increased number of patrols and safety teams throughout the roadway that are there to assure travelers get safely to their destination. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance, as well as taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors, the commission said.

“With Memorial Day weekend upon us and a surge in holiday traffic anticipated, we echo the reminder to motorists of the importance of safe driving habits,” says Cpl. Joe May of PA State Police’s Troop T.

“Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”