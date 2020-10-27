Vote by mail mailbox mail-in ballot graphic generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, applications in Pennsylvania for mail-in or absentee ballots have exceeded 3 million.

Tuesday's the last day to request one. State data shows that, of those applications, more than 57% have been returned to counties. More than 9 million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, a record high.

Meanwhile, Luzerne County on Tuesday asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from consideration of the state Republican Party’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court block counties from counting mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election. The filing by Luzerne County came shortly after Barrett was formally sworn in as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.