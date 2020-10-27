HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, applications in Pennsylvania for mail-in or absentee ballots have exceeded 3 million.
Tuesday's the last day to request one. State data shows that, of those applications, more than 57% have been returned to counties. More than 9 million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, a record high.
Meanwhile, Luzerne County on Tuesday asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from consideration of the state Republican Party’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court block counties from counting mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election. The filing by Luzerne County came shortly after Barrett was formally sworn in as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice.