HARRISBURG, Pa. - With just three days until Christmas, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it forecasts a robust holiday travel period over the next few days.

More than 5.4 million motorists are expected to travel the Turnpike beginning on Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 2, according to a news release from the commission.

“Our holiday traffic projections are coming close to matching those of 2019 with an increase of 40 percent over last year,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We have added resources to address any traffic and safety concerns due to the increase in traffic. Our goal is to provide our customers the best travel experience possible. We encourage travelers to prepare by finding our real-time traffic and roadway conditions online and allowing plenty of time to get safely to their destination.”

Daily traffic projections for the holiday period are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 23 650,000

Friday, Dec. 24 450,000

Saturday, Dec. 25 405,000

Sunday, Dec. 26 375,000

Monday, Dec. 27 425,000

Tuesday, Dec. 28 600,000

Wednesday, Dec. 29 625,000

Thursday, Dec. 30 625,000

Friday, Dec. 31 460,000

Saturday, Jan. 1 350,000

Sunday, Jan. 2 425,000

