PERKASIE, Pa. -- A mother from Bucks County is pushing back against book bans in school districts across the country.
Suburbs Across America said Thursday Stacey Smith of Perkasie has joined suburban moms from around the country to stop book bans with the organization Red Wine and Blue Education Fund.
It's all part of a national campaign called "Book Ban Busters."
“Today marks the launch of an exciting and powerful effort to galvanize the resources and energy of the hundreds of thousands of suburban women who have been stepping up in their own communities to protect their kids’ education and the country they love,” said Katie Paris, Red Wine & Blue Education Fund’s founder, and an Ohio suburban mom.
Suburban moms from Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina spoke about how they feel politicians and outside groups are trying to, "exploit parents’ pandemic exhaustion to impose a political agenda on their kids and their schools."
“We’re hoping to shine a spotlight on what the district is doing and put pressure on them to be transparent about their process and what’s being removed and relocated.” said Smith.
Red Wine & Blue Education Fund is also launching a Banned Book Club and a volunteer team of data moms to track the campaign’s victories.
Watch a press conference on the campaign here..