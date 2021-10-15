State officials are reminding drivers to move over or slow down when they see first responders on the side of the road.
The warning comes ahead of "National Move Over Awareness Day," which is observed on the third Saturday of October.
Pennsylvania's "Move Over" law requires drivers who see emergency responders on the side of the highway to merge into a lane farther away from the responders, or to slow down to a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the speed limit.
"Emergency responders are working along the roadway. While you think they have plenty of room to work, what if they stumble and fall and fall into travel lane or they drop a tool and reach for it out of reflex? That's why we need you to give them room to work," said Craig Shuey with the PA Turnpike.
Officials say, on average, two emergency responders are struck daily while working along the roadway in the United States.