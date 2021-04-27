Pennsylvania's updated 'Move Over' law is now in effect with much higher penalties.
It adds to the old "Steer Clear" law mandating motorists to change lanes away from stranded drivers, first responders or constructions workers on the side of the road.
If drivers can't move over they must slow down to at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit.
Fines for the first offense have been doubled to $500 dollars and $1000 dollars for the second offense.
Three or more offenses will come with a $2000 dollar fine and a 3-month license suspension.
The updated law also increases penalties for violations.