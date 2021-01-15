National Guardsman receives candy in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate's "candy man" is giving a sweet treat to members of the National Guard.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has been responsible for continuing a long-standing tradition of keeping the Senate chambers stocked with candy.

Candy makers from Pennsylvania pitch in so Toomey can keep the Senate's "candy desk" well-stocked. In fact, there's a large back stock, which Toomey's staff used to make care packages for National Guard members.

Some 30,000 Guard members could be in Washington, D.C. Wednesday for Inauguration Day.

Toomey's staff assemble care packages
