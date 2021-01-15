WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate's "candy man" is giving a sweet treat to members of the National Guard.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has been responsible for continuing a long-standing tradition of keeping the Senate chambers stocked with candy.
Candy makers from Pennsylvania pitch in so Toomey can keep the Senate's "candy desk" well-stocked. In fact, there's a large back stock, which Toomey's staff used to make care packages for National Guard members.
Some 30,000 Guard members could be in Washington, D.C. Wednesday for Inauguration Day.