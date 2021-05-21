HARRISBURG, Pa. | As summer approaches, fishermen and boaters are asked to remember their safety precautions before getting out on the water.
National Safe Boating Week begins Saturday, May 22, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). The PFBC held a statewide kick-off event at a new public boat access area along the Schuylkill River in Berks County, on Friday.
As the summer boating season begins, boaters statewide are reminded by the PFBC to enjoy the water safely by wearing life jacket, taking a boating safety course, and never boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. These precautions are essential to others' safety, they say.
“The very first step, which I believe is the most important, is to wear a life jacket," said Laurel Anders, Director of PFBC Bureau of Boating. "Nearly 80% of all boating deaths in Pennsylvania happened to boaters who aren’t wearing a life jacket. It’s such a simple thing to wear.”
The PFBC also would like to remind boaters that they must have a life jacket available to every passenger on their boat, and children age 12 and under are required to wear life jackets at all times on most small boats, including canoes and kayaks. Just like driving a car, the legal blood alcohol limit for operating any watercraft is .08%.
For more safe boating tips, regulations, and where to find great places to boat near in the area, the PFBC says to check their website.