Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, and The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is urging people to stay safe on the water.

National Safe Boating Week starts Saturday.

Boaters are encouraged to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines:

Always wear a life jacket.

Never boat while under the influence.

Always let someone know when and where you will be boating.

Check the forecast for storms and high water conditions.

Take a boating safety course.

And, have proper registrations or launch permits for your boat.