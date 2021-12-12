A snowplow driver shortage means roads may not get cleared as quick as usual this winter.
Many states from Pennsylvania to Washington are having trouble finding enough people to take the jobs.
Some states warning, it could take longer for the plows to clear highways during storms.
The American Trucking Association estimates, there will be a record shortage of just over 80,000 drivers this year.
Pennsylvania is short 270 permanent positions and 560 temporary ones.
A PennDOT official says, the goal will be to keep roads safe and passable during storms rather than completely free of ice and snow.