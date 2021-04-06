coronavirus update generic graphic

Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states - a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots.

New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation’s new COVID-19 infections. That's nearly 197,500 new cases in the latest available seven-day period.

Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

